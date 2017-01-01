Finally, Baby Food That's
Good Enough To Eat

Organic. Fresh. Delivered.
See Menu

Every Meal Matters

Babies deserve healthier and more thoughtfully balanced food than grown-ups. Nutrition affects them a lot more than it affects us. So we work with pediatricians, nutritionists and chefs to create single-ingredient purées and multi-ingredient blends that best suit your baby’s needs.

Starting at $50/week.

Order
FREE SHIPPING. NO COMMITMENT,
SKIP OR CANCEL ANYTIME.
Background Pattern

Meal Plans

Variety is as important to babies as it is to us. We’ve created over 50 flavor combinations to keep meal time yummy and exciting. Keep an eye out for menu updates, we’re always adding more.

Background Pattern

Basics

Great for babes just getting a taste of solids. Each week you’ll receive 6 of our single-ingredient purées.
Learn More

See Plans

Buy

Add To Cart
Carrot Single Puree
Learn More

Some of this season’s flavors:

Our menu is farm-based and changes regularly, but yummy flavors are forever.

Carrot

This is a description.

Carrot Puree
Ingredients

Carrot

4.5 oz Per Jar

Black Beans

This is a description.

Black Beans Puree
Ingredients

Black Beans

4.5 oz Per Jar

Broccoli

This is a description.

Broccoli Puree
Ingredients

Broccoli

4.5 oz Per Jar

Butternut Squash

This is a description.

Butternut Squash Puree
Ingredients

Butternut Squash

4.5 oz Per Jar

White Beans

This is a description.

White Beans Puree
Ingredients

White Beans

4.5 oz Per Jar

Order:
6 Meals $50

Blends

Explore some of this season’s yummy, nutrient-packed multi-ingredient flavors. Choose 6, 10 or 14 meals per week.
Learn More

See Plans

Buy

Add To Cart
Carrot Single Puree
Learn More

Some of this season’s flavors:

Our menu changes regularly so your baby always gets the freshest flavors.

Bell Pepper Soup

This is a description.

Bell Pepper Soup
Ingredients

Sweet Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Apple, Chard, Quinoa

4.5 oz Per Jar

Chiwa

This is a description.

Chiwa
Ingredients

Kiwi, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Cran Squash

This is a description.

Cran Squash
Ingredients

Butternut Squash, Apple, White Bean, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seeds

4.5 oz Per Jar

Pitaya Porridge

This is a description.

Pitaya Porridge
Ingredients

White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Spirulina Smash

This is a description.

Spirulina Smash
Ingredients

Blueberry, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Spirulina, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Squash Greens

This is a description.

Squash Greens
Ingredients

White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Choose your plan:
6 Blends $50
10 Blends $65
14 Blends $85

Finger Food

Delicious little bites for babes of all ages.

Coming Soon

Carrot Single Puree
Learn More

Our Menu

Learn More

Some of this season’s flavors:

Our menu is farm-based and changes regularly, but yummy flavors are forever.

Carrot

This is a description.

Carrot Puree
Ingredients

Carrot

4.5 oz Per Jar

Black Beans

This is a description.

Black Beans Puree
Ingredients

Black Beans

4.5 oz Per Jar

Broccoli

This is a description.

Broccoli Puree
Ingredients

Broccoli

4.5 oz Per Jar

Butternut Squash

This is a description.

Butternut Squash Puree
Ingredients

Butternut Squash

4.5 oz Per Jar

White Beans

This is a description.

White Beans Puree
Ingredients

White Beans

4.5 oz Per Jar

Order:
6 Meals $50
Learn More

Some of this season’s flavors:

Our menu changes regularly so your baby always gets the freshest flavors.

Bell Pepper Soup

This is a description.

Bell Pepper Soup
Ingredients

Sweet Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Apple, Chard, Quinoa

4.5 oz Per Jar

Chiwa

This is a description.

Chiwa
Ingredients

Kiwi, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Cran Squash

This is a description.

Cran Squash
Ingredients

Butternut Squash, Apple, White Bean, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seeds

4.5 oz Per Jar

Pitaya Porridge

This is a description.

Pitaya Porridge
Ingredients

White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Spirulina Smash

This is a description.

Spirulina Smash
Ingredients

Blueberry, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Spirulina, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Squash Greens

This is a description.

Squash Greens
Ingredients

White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil

4.5 oz Per Jar

Choose your plan:
6 Blends $50
10 Blends $65
14 Blends $85
Learn More

Our Menu

Intelligently Designed

Every ingredient has a purpose. Pediatricians and nutritionists ensure each meal is balanced to provide the right mix of nutrient-rich ingredients to support your baby’s body and mind. Our chefs craft delicious flavors to stimulate tiny taste buds. We call it intelligent design, babies call it yummmblduufhggjdjdglugggff.

clear image + + + +

WORRY-FREE
BABY FOOD

All our food is organic, plant-based and low in total sugar. It’s also big-allergen-free, which means; nut-free (except coconuts), gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free. We also made it virtually waste-free. Our packaging is curbside recyclable, our insulation is compostable and our ice packs are reusable.

All our food is plant-based and low in total sugar. It’s also nut-free (except coconuts), gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free. We also made it virtually waste-free. Our packaging is curbside recyclable, compostable or reusable.

Order
 

Check Availability

We’re still growing so we’re not available everywhere yet. Please enter your email and zip code to see if we deliver to your neighborhood.

Sorry!

We don’t deliver there yet, but we’ll send some of our delicious recipes to help tide you over until we expand to your area.

Lucky You!

We deliver to your area. Now let’s get cooking!

Order Summary

Let’s make sure we get this right.

Due to popular demand, many dates are not available.

Starting on   , we will deliver      to your home. You will be charged ${{price}} {{timeWindow}}.

Information

Tell us a bit about yourself and your baby.

{{ registerForm.errors.get('name') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('address') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('address_line_2') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('city') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('state') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('zip') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('baby_name') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('baby_age') }}

Payment

Just enter the digits, you're almost there.

{{ cardForm.errors.get('number') }} {{ registerForm.errors.get('zip') }}
We had trouble validating your card. It's possible your card provider is preventing us from charging the card. Please contact your card provider or customer support.
{{ registerForm.errors.get('coupon') }}
{{ registerForm.errors.get('terms') }}

Buzz

“Rooted in the research-backed idea that a child’s first 1,000 days, starting with conception, are crucial to well-being, the plan takes aim at the sugar-loaded squeeze packs and jars found at the supermarket."

“Each serving of baby food comes in a small jar, with pairings sounding more like something you'd find at your local health food restaurant than in a baby food jar."