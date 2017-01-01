Finally, Baby Food That's
Every Meal Matters
Babies deserve healthier and more thoughtfully balanced food than grown-ups. Nutrition affects them a lot more than it affects us. So we work with pediatricians, nutritionists and chefs to create single-ingredient purées and multi-ingredient blends that best suit your baby’s needs.
Meal Plans
Variety is as important to babies as it is to us. We’ve created over 50 flavor combinations to keep meal time yummy and exciting. Keep an eye out for menu updates, we’re always adding more.
Basics
Some of this season’s flavors:
Carrot
This is a description.
Ingredients
Carrot
4.5 oz Per Jar
Black Beans
This is a description.
Ingredients
Black Beans
4.5 oz Per Jar
Broccoli
This is a description.
Ingredients
Broccoli
4.5 oz Per Jar
Butternut Squash
This is a description.
Ingredients
Butternut Squash
4.5 oz Per Jar
White Beans
This is a description.
Ingredients
White Beans
4.5 oz Per Jar
Blends
Some of this season’s flavors:
Bell Pepper Soup
This is a description.
Ingredients
Sweet Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Apple, Chard, Quinoa
4.5 oz Per Jar
Chiwa
This is a description.
Ingredients
Kiwi, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil
4.5 oz Per Jar
Cran Squash
This is a description.
Ingredients
Butternut Squash, Apple, White Bean, Cranberry, Pumpkin Seeds
4.5 oz Per Jar
Pitaya Porridge
This is a description.
Ingredients
White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil
4.5 oz Per Jar
Spirulina Smash
This is a description.
Ingredients
Blueberry, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Spirulina, Wheat Germ Oil
4.5 oz Per Jar
Squash Greens
This is a description.
Ingredients
White Yam, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Milk, Quinoa, Banana, Chia Seed, Date, Wheat Germ Oil
4.5 oz Per Jar
Finger Food
Our Menu
Some of this season’s flavors:
Intelligently Designed
Every ingredient has a purpose. Pediatricians and nutritionists ensure each meal is balanced to provide the right mix of nutrient-rich ingredients to support your baby's body and mind. Our chefs craft delicious flavors to stimulate tiny taste buds. We call it intelligent design, babies call it yummmblduufhggjdjdglugggff.
WORRY-FREE
BABY FOOD
All our food is organic, plant-based and low in total sugar. It’s also big-allergen-free, which means; nut-free (except coconuts), gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free. We also made it virtually waste-free. Our packaging is curbside recyclable, our insulation is compostable and our ice packs are reusable.
-
Delivered from farm to face
1.
Delivered from farm to face
2.
Delivered from farm to face
3.
We deliver! Good for baby. Good for you.
Buzz
“Rooted in the research-backed idea that a child’s first 1,000 days, starting with conception, are crucial to well-being, the plan takes aim at the sugar-loaded squeeze packs and jars found at the supermarket."
“Each serving of baby food comes in a small jar, with pairings sounding more like something you'd find at your local health food restaurant than in a baby food jar."